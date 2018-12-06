Elderly woman held at knifepoint in car fends off thief

The 82-year-old was targeted in Glasgow on her way to an appointment.

Glasgow: The man struck in Athelstane Road. Google 2018

An 82-year-old woman was held at knifepoint by a man who jumped into her car and demanded cash.

The pensioner was targeted in Athelstane Road in the Knightswood area of Glasgow, as she got into her Peugeot to travel to an appointment on Thursday morning.

The would-be thief fled after she drove towards some workmen nearby and rolled down her window to raise the alarm around 8.40am.

'This was a terrifying experience for the elderly woman and thankfully she was able to seek help quickly' Detective constable Mark Milroy

Detective constable Mark Milroy said: "This was a terrifying experience for the elderly woman and thankfully she was able to seek help quickly.

"Extensive inquiries are under way to trace the despicable individual involved and I would appeal to anyone who noticed a man matching the above description in Athelstane Road prior to the incident, or running along Anniesland Road afterwards, to please get in touch.

"I would particularly appeal to any motorists with dashcams who were in the area this morning to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance."

The suspect is described as aged between 35 and 45, around 5ft 7in, of medium build, with short dark hair and glasses.

He was wearing a beanie-style hat with a union flag design, a dark waterproof jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

