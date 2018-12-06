Celtic star hits out after racist abuse from Aberdeen fan

Scott Sinclair was subjected to the abuse after missing a penalty in Sunday's cup final.

Sinclair: Hit out after racist abuse. SNS Group

Celtic star Scott Sinclair has hit out at an "ignorant and uneducated" Aberdeen fan who racially abused him during Sunday's League Cup final.

A fan from the Aberdeen end was heard calling the English winger a "F****** black b******" after he missed a penalty in Celtic's 1-0 victory at Hampden.

A video of the incident was shared online on Monday and the 29-year-old former Manchester City player has branded the person who shouted the abuse as an "absolute disgrace".

Sinclair shared the video on his Instagram page on Thursday night with the caption: "Just seen the video from Sunday's game, absolute disgrace for ignorance of the uneducated fan shouting racial abuse."

It's not the first time he has been targeted by racists since joining the Scottish champions from Aston Villa in 2016.

In 2017 a Rangers fan was caught impersonating a monkey after Sinclair scored during a victory at Ibrox and another man filmed himself walking through a Glasgow pub chanting "Scott Sinclair's a fenian f***** n*****".

Then a young mum posted a picture of her daughter beside a monkey enclosure at the zoo with the caption "just met Scott Sinclair".

Despite the abuse Sinclair's time in Glasgow has been a success, winning two league titles and seven consecutive trophies at Celtic Park and he was also named as the Scottish player of the year in the 2016/17 season.

