Mum speaks of torment after son murdered outside her pub

Owen Hassan was stabbed to death after leaving the Old Stag Inn in Shawlands, Glasgow.

A mum has told of her torment after her son was murdered outside her pub.

Owen Hassan was stabbed to death after leaving the Old Stag Inn on Greenview Street in Shawlands, Glasgow.

His mum, AnnMarie Lynch, tried to save the dad-of-three's life, but he later died in hospital.

Mr Hassan had dinner with a friend at Oro restaurant on Kilmarnock Road before leaving the premises to go to the pub on Wednesday, November 7.

He was then approached by two men at 10.20pm who stabbed him to death.

His mum spoke of her family's torment while pleading for witnesses to come forward.

The 54-year-old said: "It's now been four weeks since the death of Owen.

"Life will never be the same again for myself or the rest of the family.

"I still can't believe he has gone. I expect him to walk through the door as he did every day.

"Owen was a loving father and on the night of Wednesday November 7, he has left three young children without a dad and denied Owen of watching his son and two daughters grow up.

"I hope no other family has to endure this experience or suffering and believe someone out there must have information that could help catch the two men who violently killed my son.

"As a mother, I beg anyone out there who has any information that could help catch these men to please contact the police immediately.

"It won't bring Owen back and at least they can't hurt another family the way they've hurt me."

