Second man due in court over death of security worker

Mohammed Abu Sammour died in hospital after being found injured on October 28.

Murder: Two men have been arrested over Mohammed Abu Sammour's death.

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a security guard.

Mohammed Abu Sammour was found injured at a housing development under construction near Newarthill, North Lanarkshire, at around 1am on October 28.

The 49-year-old, from Caldercruix in Airdrie, who worked as a building site security supervisor, was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

A 21-year-old man had previously been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Police confirmed on Friday that a second man, aged 27, has also been arrested and charged, and will appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A second man, aged 27-years-old, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Mohammed Abu Sammour in Newarthill on Sunday, October 28.

"He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday, December 10 and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

"The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information which could assist should contact Police Scotland via 101."

