Murderers used knives and golf club to kill man at home

Paul Green teamed up with two strangers to attack James Watt in his own home.

James Watt: Was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three violent killers used knives and a golf club to "brutally" murder a man in his own home in a frenzied attack.

Paul Green, Lee Noonan and Robbie Brown are facing life sentences after being convicted of killing defenceless James Watt in Glasgow on February 23.

Green had also attacked Mr Watt with a pick-axe handle earlier that day before teaming up with the two strangers to go the victim's flat in Copland Quadrant, Ibrox.

Noonan, 21, and 18-year-old Brown had been roaming the streets armed with knives and a golf club looking for three men they thought wanted to fight them, but were happy to link-up with Green after a chance meeting.

They went to Mr Watt's flat and forced there was inside before attacking him with their weapons and inflicting dozens of injuries.

Mr Watt was stabbed six times and smashed repeatedly over the head and body with a golf club with such force that it broke in two.

After their trial at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday Judge Lord Summers told them: "This was a vile and brutal crime.

"There is only sentence I can impose and that is life imprisonment. I have to determine the punishment part which is the minimum sentence you will serve."

Sentencing has been deferred on all three until January.

Prosecutor Sheena Fraser told the court after the verdict that all three men have convictions for violence.

Green has a conviction for assault and Noonan and Brown have convictions for assault and robbery with a knife.

The court heard that Scotrail maintenance worker Green, 31, went looking for Mr Watt, nicknamed Scudger, after being told he had attacked his father with a bottle.

Armed with a pick axe handle and a knife he drove the streets of Govan at lunchtime looking for him.

When Green saw Mr Watt walking along Carmichael Street, Glasgow, he stopped his white BMW and got out and ran at Mr Watt, who denied assaulting his father, hitting him at least four times with the pick axe handle.

In evidence Green said: "I was trying to scare him. He was saying it wasn't him that hit my dad."

Mr Watt's body was found later that day slumped in the living room floor by his father George, who is a publican.

Green gave evidence blaming the other two for the murder and claimed that Noonan told him: "I gave Scudger a kicking."

Noonan also gave evidence and said that Green was the killer. He claimed that neither he nor Brown ever went into the living room.

The trio were snared by forensic evidence after an imprint of Brown's left Nike Airmax 90 trainer was found on the sofa of Mr Watt's living room and his blood was found on the trainer and a broken golf shaft which Noonan was seen leaving the murder flat with matched bruising on Mr Watt's body.

CCTV footage of all three out in Govan in broad daylight armed with weapons and running away from the murder scene also helped to convict the trio.

