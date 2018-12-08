Worker dies after being 'struck by two buses' at depot

STV News understands the 43-year-old driver was hit twice at the McGill's depot in Johnstone.

McGill's: Worker died in hospital. Geograph by Leslie Barrie / Cropped

A worker has died in hospital after he was reportedly struck by two buses at a depot.

The bus driver was left fighting for his life following the incident at the McGill's yard on Cochranemill Road in Johnstone at 12.50am on Friday.

STV understands the 43-year-old was lying injured after being struck by a bus before being hit by another one.

Police were called to the scene and he was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital where he later died.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 12.50am, police were called to a 43-year-old man being seriously injured at Cochranemill Road yard.

"He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition and died a short time later.

"Enquiries are ongoing at this time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.