Pregnant woman robbed during street attack near Morrisons

The 27-year-old was walking in Glasgow when a man struck her on the the head on Friday.

A pregnant woman has been robbed during a street attack in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old was walking along Crow Road, near Morrisons, when a man approached her from behind and struck her on the the head on at around 7.50pm Friday.

The blow caused her to fall to the ground and the man grabbed her handbag.

As another man came to the woman's aid, the suspect ran off with the bag.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be checked over by medical staff.

She has been left badly shaken by the incident.

The suspect is described as white, believed to be in his 30s, around 5ft 7in with an average build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket and black coloured trousers.

'His actions are cowardly and contemptible and it's imperative we trace him.' Detective sergeant Robert Bowie

Officers have been gathering CCTV footage from businesses in the area and will continue to review it for any additional information.

Detective sergeant Robert Bowie said: "Enquiries carried out so far show the suspect was loitering in Crow Road near to the bollards at Foulis Lane.

"He has then followed the woman and struck her on the back of the head.

"His actions are cowardly and contemptible and it's imperative we trace him.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to consider if you noticed this man, perhaps he caught your eye when he was loitering near the bollards.

"The stolen bag is a mustard coloured handbag, which the suspect may have discarded, if anyone finds the bag, I would ask them to hand it into police as we can examine it for forensic opportunities.

"If anyone has any information or knowledge regarding the incident or the suspect, then please do get in touch."

