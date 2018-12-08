Robbers threaten hairdressers with tasers in salon raid

The pair targeted Contour Hairdressers in Main Street, Baillieston, at around 4.45pm on Friday.

Raid: Contour Hairdressers. Google 2018

Two robbers threatened hairdressers with tasers during a raid at a salon in Glasgow.

They were armed with tasers and threatened staff demanding money from them.

The suspects then made off along Main Street, with several mobile phones and a staff member's handbag.

There were four female members of staff within the premises at the time of the incident.

No-one was injured but all have been left very distressed following the raid.

The first suspect is white, in his late 30s, early 40s, around 5ft 5in with a slim build. He was wearing a dark hooded top and navy tracksuit trousers. He is described as gaunt with several teeth missing.

The second suspect is white, in his late 30s, around 5ft 5in in height. He was wearing a dark top and dark trousers. He too had a gaunt appearance. Both suspects were wearing gloves.

Officers are in the process of gathering CCTV footage and are speaking to local businesses and residents from around the area.

Constable Holly Canning said: "It's clear the men's intention in this instance was to steal the shop's takings.

"All the women within the salon have been left badly shaken by this incident.

"I would appeal to people who were in Main Street yesterday around the time of the incident.

"This is a busy shopping area and I know people will have been out and about and I'm sure the two men will have been noticed as they left the shop and ran off up Main Street.

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, please do pass it on.

"All information is pieced together and can often lead us to identifying the suspects."

