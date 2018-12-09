Musicians to perform in care homes for free this Christmas

Suzanne Fivey started the 'Gift of Music Festival' to entertain the elderly over the festive season.

By Courtney Cameron

Musicians are being encouraged to perform in care homes across Scotland for free this Christmas as part of a new festival.

Suzanne Fivey, a professional musician from Glasgow, came up with the idea after spending most of her own childhood entertaining the elderly during the festive season.

By naming the initiative the "Gift of Music Festival" she hopes it will encourage everyone from bagpipe players to singers to get involved. The event will run from the 27th-30th and will take place annually.

Speaking at Chester Park Care home in Glasgow, where the opening performance of the event was played, Suzanne said: "When you talk about the first tunes you learnt, my memory always goes to when I played them in a care home - from being like seven or eight years old.

"I'm really happy I've got those memories."

'The residents really enjoy it and they are getting up and dancing.' Louise Dunlop, manager at Chester Park Care home

She added that it was a really "positive" part of her childhood and wants others to feel same satisfaction over Christmas - by feeling like they've given something back to the community.

The opening performance of the festival was well received by its audience as elderly residents spent the afternoon dancing and singing.

Louise Dunlop, manager at Chester Park Care home, said it was great to see the residents getting into the Christmas spirit.

She said: "We welcome any kind of music in the home. It's such a good therapeutic benefit to residents - physically, socially and emotionally.

"The residents really enjoy it and they are getting up and dancing. It's encouraging them to move".

She added: "Music itself brings back memories for people. I think this is a really good initiative."

Suzanne has set up a Facebook page to allow musicians taking part in the festival to share their experiences and ideas. She also hopes it will encourage solo musicians to interact with performers if they'd like to set up a group performance in their local care home.

