Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near roundabout

Emergency services were called to the B9140 next to the Muirside roundabout in Tullibody, Alloa.

Alloa: Pedestrian died at scene. STV

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car near a roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the B9140 next to the Muirside roundabout in Tullibody, Alloa, at 6am on Sunday.

A 56-year-old man was pronounced dead after being struck by a red Renault Captur.

Officers closed the road while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact us on the 101 number.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving on the B9140 road, which is the Tullibody bypass, at around 6 am this morning."

