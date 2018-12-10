Woman left fighting for life after being struck by car

The 38-year-old was crossing a road in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, when she was hit.

Orbiston Road: Woman left fighting for life.

A woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a car in North Lanarkshire.

The 38-year-old was crossing Orbiston Road near Hamilton Road in Bellshill when she was hit by a red Vauxhall Astra at 5.15pm on Sunday.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff described her condition as critical.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the smash.

Sergeant Craig McDonald said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and contact us.

"Our officers have spoken to a number of people, however would appeal to anyone we have not spoken to to get in contact.

"We would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage and was on Orbiston Road or nearby last night to get in touch."