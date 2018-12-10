Man seriously assaulted with weapon near McDonald's

The 32-year-old sought help in the fast food restaurant following the attack on Sunday.

McDonalds: The man was seriously assaulted nearby. PA

A man has been seriously assaulted near a McDonald's restaurant in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old sustained facial injuries following the attack in the Trongate on Sunday at 8pm.

He sought help in the fast food restaurant on the east end of Argyle Street after he was assaulted with a weapon nearby.

Officers are currently working to get a description of the person or persons responsible.

Constable Kieron Frost said: "We are currently in the early stages of this investigation and are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident take place, or were in McDonald's at the time the man raised the alarm.

"This man has received serious facial injuries, which may leave permanent scarring. It is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible.

"Officers are currently checking CCTV and making door to door enquiries, however if you have any information, we urge you to get in contact."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

