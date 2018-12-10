Major M8 delays after five-car smash causes tailbacks

The collision happened at junction six Newhouse, North Lanarkshire, at 8.40am on Monday.

A five-car crash on the M8 has caused major tailbacks on the motorway.

The collision happened on the westbound carriageway at junction six Newhouse at 8.40am on Monday.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: "#M8 W/B J6 Newhouse - dedicated slip and lane 1 (of 3) are now closed due to a multi-vehicle RTC.

"Emergency services are on scene, traffic is queuing on approach. #BeAware"

