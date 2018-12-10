Sex attacker caught by schoolgirl's father jailed 

Marcus Donald targeted the 15-year-old after following her off a bus in East Kilbride.

Jailed: Marcus Donald. Spindrift

A man who was arrested after his victim's father caught him attacking his daughter has been jailed for more than two years.

Marcus Donald targeted the 15-year-old after following her off a bus in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on May 25.

The 25-year-old approached the schoolgirl just a short distance from her Calderwood home.

A judge heard how the victim's dad heard her screams and immediately raced out to save her.

Donald appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

The first offender had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with intent to rape.

Lord Burns jailed him for two years and four months. He also ordered him to be monitored for a further two years on his release.

The judge said: "You carried out a terrifying attack on a 15-year-old girl at night.

"You resorted to violence to try and rape her. It was fortunate her parents were close by and could go to her assistance."

Donald, also of East Kilbride, will be placed on the sex offenders register.

The attack happened after the girl had been out with friends.

Donald was on the same bus and went to ask the teenager: "Can I get your number?"

The girl felt "uneasy" and ignored the dad-of-one.

But, when she got off the bus, Donald followed her.

The young victim tried to walk faster, but Donald grabbed her and shoved the girl to the ground.

The teenager pleaded with her attacker as he tugged at her leggings.

Prosecutor Jim Keegan QC said: "She shouted and started to scream for her parents. She happened to be only two minutes from her house."

Donald then punched the girl who continued to cry for help.

Mr Keegan added: "Her parents heard and ran outside. Her father saw Donald standing over his daughter attempting to pull at her leggings.

"He shouted at Donald, who then ran off."

The schoolgirl was described as "extremely frightened" following her ordeal

Donald was later identified from CCTV where he was spotted near to the girl on the bus.

It also emerged he had called a taxi after the attack. The driver recalled him being "breathless" as he got in his vehicle.

