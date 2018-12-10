Dad's body was 'chopped up and stuffed in suitcase'

David Collins allegedly killed Kevin Bishop at a flat in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Kevin Bishop: Head, legs and arms chopped off. Police Scotland/ Google

A man has been accused of murdering a dad, chopping up his body and stuffing it in a suitcase in a bin.

The 46-year-old is said to have used a machete to strike Mr Bishop between July 27 and August 1.

He allegedly chopped off his head, legs and arms.

Collins is the said to have wrapped Mr Bishop's torso in bin bags, a sheet and tape before hiding it in a suitcase and stuffing it in a bin.

He is said to have covered the case in bleach and aftershave.

Prosecutors claim this was all done in an "attempt to conceal" the alleged murder.

Collins today/yesterday appeared for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

His QC John Scullion pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

The trial is due to start in May.

