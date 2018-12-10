New £200m neighbourhood gets green light in Glasgow

More than 700 homes will be built behind the city's High Street train station.

An artist's impression of the neighbourhood. Get Living

A £200m proposal to create a new neighbourhood with more than 700 homes has been granted planning permission.

Residential investor Get Living said its build-to-rent scheme will transform a derelict site behind High Street train station in Glasgow.

It said that Glasgow City Council has approved plans which will enable the investment partnership behind Get Living PLC to invest £200m to build 727 new build-to-rent homes on the 7.5-acre site behind the station.

The scheme will feature a new public square, 99 student studios and around 3365 sq m of space for retail, leisure, food and drink and commercial businesses.

There will also be new tree-lined access routes on the site to connect the Merchant City through to the East End via High Street.

Rick de Blaby, executive chairman of Get Living, said: "We welcome the decision by Glasgow City Council to grant consent for our neighbourhood and believe it will bring much needed, in-demand, high-quality homes for rent to the heart of the city.

The development will feature 700 homes. Get Living

"With a wealth of commercial developments in the city centre and on the waterfront of the river Clyde, it is an exciting time for Glasgow and it is fantastic to be able to say we are now a part of its ongoing revitalisation.

"We have listened carefully to the views of local businesses and the people of Glasgow in forming these ambitious plans.

"Now, as long-term investors, we will build on those relationships even further in the years to come and look to become part of Glasgow's Civic Family, delivering a new area of the City's fabric with important historical significance."

Other than a section currently used as a car park the site has lain vacant and derelict for many years.

Work on the first phase of the development is expected to start in 2019, subject to securing a building warrant.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: "This development will completely overhaul a key area of Glasgow, located right on the cusp of the city centre in an ideal location.

"It is an impressive and extensive scheme in both its scale and ambition, creating hundreds of high-quality homes alongside competitively located commercial space."

