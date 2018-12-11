Man charged by police after woman found dead in house
Ann McLean, 41, was found dead in Main Road, Ayr, early on November 28.
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Ayrshire.
Ann McLean, 41, was found dead inside a property in Main Road, Ayr, in the early hours of November 28.
Police Scotland said they have arrested and charged a 53-year-old man over her death.
He is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
