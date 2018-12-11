Man charged by police after woman found dead in house

Ann McLean, 41, was found dead in Main Road, Ayr, early on November 28.

Main Road: The woman was found dead in a house.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Ayrshire.

Ann McLean, 41, was found dead inside a property in Main Road, Ayr, in the early hours of November 28.

Police Scotland said they have arrested and charged a 53-year-old man over her death.

He is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

