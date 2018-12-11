Man dies in hospital after being pulled from river

Emergency services were called to Kingholm Quay at the River Nith near Dumfries.

River Nith: He was pulled out of water. Geograph by Brian Bailey

A man has died after plunging into a river near Dumfries.

Emergency services were called to Kingholm Quay at the River Nith at 1pm on Monday.

He was pulled from the river by the Nith Inshore Rescue Team and taken to Dumfries Royal Infirmary.

The man was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

His identify has not yet been released.

