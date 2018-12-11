Man dies in hospital after being pulled from river
Emergency services were called to Kingholm Quay at the River Nith near Dumfries.
A man has died after plunging into a river near Dumfries.
Emergency services were called to Kingholm Quay at the River Nith at 1pm on Monday.
He was pulled from the river by the Nith Inshore Rescue Team and taken to Dumfries Royal Infirmary.
The man was later pronounced dead in the hospital.
His identify has not yet been released.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.