Second man arrested over death of dad found on footpath

Darren Sinclair, 27, was found dead by a member of the public in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

Darren Sinclair: Last seen alive at shopping centre. STV

A second man has been arrested over the death of a father whose body was found on a footpath.

Darren Sinclair, 27, was found dead by a member of the public on a path near Kinfauns Drive in Drumchapel, Glasgow on Tuesday, November 6.

Mr Sinclair, a dad-of-one, was last seen alive at a nearby shopping centre.

Officers have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the death.

Robert Dunn, 20, was charged with Mr Sinclair's murder last month.

He made no plea when he appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

