Man charged with murder after woman found dead in house

John Prentice, 53, appeared in court after a woman was found dead in Main Road, Ayr.

Murder: A 53-year-old man has been charged following the death of a woman.

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman in Ayrshire.

Ann McLean, 41, was found dead inside a property in Main Road, Ayr, in the early hours of November 28.

John Prentice, 53, was charged with murder when he appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination.

