Man charged with murder after woman found dead in house
John Prentice, 53, appeared in court after a woman was found dead in Main Road, Ayr.
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman in Ayrshire.
Ann McLean, 41, was found dead inside a property in Main Road, Ayr, in the early hours of November 28.
John Prentice, 53, was charged with murder when he appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.
The case was continued for further examination.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.