Injured forces veterans to benefit from lottery cash boost

A company that gives disabled veterans a chance to earn while learning new skills will benefit.

Soldiers: The new grant will benefit injured veterans.

Armed forces veterans with life changing injuries are among thousands of Scots set to benefit from £3m of National Lottery funding.

The Big Lottery Fund announced on Wednesday that a grant of £120,000 will go to new social enterprise Scotland's Bravest Manufacturing Company to help them provide training opportunities for 150 disabled or long term unemployed former soldiers.

Run by the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), the Renfrewshire based factory gives armed force veterans, like 38 year old triple amputee Gary Jamieson, who lost both his legs below the knee whilst on patrol in Afghanistan in 2010, the chance to earn a living while developing new skills in manufacturing.

Through SBMC, Gary from Strahavaen has been trained as a water jet cutter and will soon be passing on his skills to other veterans.

He said: "Coming from an army background I am used to being busy and surrounded by other people. I never thought I would get the opportunity to do this kind of work and that all these opportunities might be open to me.

"I look forward to helping other veterans and being an example to them. If I can do it with no legs and one arm then they can do it too."

"Ex- servicemen and women however do leave with a tremendous skill which is unfortunately overlooked by employers, and this backing from the National Lottery, will be crucial in our ability to offer a real lifeline to veterans living in Scotland." Michelle Ferguson.

Michelle Ferguson, Director of Scotland's Bravest Manufacturing Company, added: "The vast majority of veterans leave the Armed Forces and transition relatively easily to civilian life, while for some, they can face immense difficulty in adapting when facing challenges with life-changing injuries and mental health conditions.

"Ex- servicemen and women however do leave with a tremendous skill which is unfortunately overlooked by employers, and this backing from the National Lottery, will be crucial in our ability to offer a real lifeline to veterans living in Scotland, helping us to develop a Learning an Development Department headed by a trained welfare professional.

The project is one of 18 across Scotland sharing in £3,066,902 from the Big Lottery Fund.

Announcing the awards, Maureen McGinn, Big Lottery Fund Scotland Chair, said: "Thanks to National Lottery players, today's £3m investment reaches into many communities across Scotland, transforming the lives of local people.

"I am delighted to see some of this funding will help veterans learn new skills through a unique social enterprise in the grounds of Erskine Hospital. This will equip them for future employment and a positive transition to life out-with the armed forces."

