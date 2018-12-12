  • STV
  • MySTV

Injured forces veterans to benefit from lottery cash boost

STV

A company that gives disabled veterans a chance to earn while learning new skills will benefit.

Soldiers: The new grant will benefit injured veterans.
Soldiers: The new grant will benefit injured veterans.

Armed forces veterans with life changing injuries are among thousands of Scots set to benefit from £3m of National Lottery funding.

The Big Lottery Fund announced on Wednesday that a grant of £120,000 will go to new social enterprise Scotland's Bravest Manufacturing Company to help them provide training opportunities for 150 disabled or long term unemployed former soldiers.

Run by the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), the Renfrewshire based factory gives armed force veterans, like 38 year old triple amputee Gary Jamieson, who lost both his legs below the knee whilst on patrol in Afghanistan in 2010, the chance to earn a living while developing new skills in manufacturing.

Through SBMC, Gary from Strahavaen has been trained as a water jet cutter and will soon be passing on his skills to other veterans.

He said: "Coming from an army background I am used to being busy and surrounded by other people. I never thought I would get the opportunity to do this kind of work and that all these opportunities might be open to me.

"I look forward to helping other veterans and being an example to them. If I can do it with no legs and one arm then they can do it too."

"Ex- servicemen and women however do leave with a tremendous skill which is unfortunately overlooked by employers, and this backing from the National Lottery, will be crucial in our ability to offer a real lifeline to veterans living in Scotland."
Michelle Ferguson.

Michelle Ferguson, Director of Scotland's Bravest Manufacturing Company, added: "The vast majority of veterans leave the Armed Forces and transition relatively easily to civilian life, while for some, they can face immense difficulty in adapting when facing challenges with life-changing injuries and mental health conditions.

"Ex- servicemen and women however do leave with a tremendous skill which is unfortunately overlooked by employers, and this backing from the National Lottery, will be crucial in our ability to offer a real lifeline to veterans living in Scotland, helping us to develop a Learning an Development Department headed by a trained welfare professional.

The project is one of 18 across Scotland sharing in £3,066,902 from the Big Lottery Fund.

Announcing the awards, Maureen McGinn, Big Lottery Fund Scotland Chair, said: "Thanks to National Lottery players, today's £3m investment reaches into many communities across Scotland, transforming the lives of local people.

"I am delighted to see some of this funding will help veterans learn new skills through a unique social enterprise in the grounds of Erskine Hospital. This will equip them for future employment and a positive transition to life out-with the armed forces."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.