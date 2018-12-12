Hunt for rapist after woman, 67, attacked on footpath

The pensioner was subjected to the sex attack on Saturday night in Saltcoats.

Probe: Police are investigating the incident. PA

A 67-year-old woman has been raped on a footpath in North Ayrshire.

The pensioner was walking near Canal Street in Saltcoats when she was attacked from behind by a man.

The incident occurred between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday.

The victim later confided in a relative about what happened and the rape was reported to police on Tuesday.

There is no description of the suspect available at this time.

'Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances of this shocking incident and to trace the despicable individual responsible' Detective inspector Stuart Lipsett

Detective inspector Stuart Lipsett said: "Extensive enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of this shocking incident and to trace the despicable individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Canal Street between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday and may have noticed a man following a woman, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

"Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public and I would urge anyone with concerns to approach our officers out on patrol who will be happy to assist."

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, call 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.