Pregnant teen murdered man by stabbing him at house party

The 17-year-old has been convicted of murdering Conner Cowper at a flat in Holytown, Lanarkshire.

Killer: The 17-year-old attacked the boy at a house party.

A pregnant teenager murdered a man by stabbing him to death following an argument at a house party.

The 17-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, has become one of Scotland's youngest ever female killers after being convicted of murdering Conner Cowper at a flat in Holytown, Lanarkshire.

During her trial at the High Court in Glasgow jurors heard that Conner "fancied" the girl that he only knew through Facebook and was meeting for the first time.

But a row broke out after the girl kissed another man at the party with Conner branding her a "stupid wee girl".

The killer took offence to the insult and stabbed her victim in the neck before fleeing the scene.

She was later heard ranting "I want him to f****** choke. I want him f****** dead" and during her arrest she asked officers if she could have her knife back as it was "good for cutting onions."

She also attacked officers who described her as "laughing" at the scene when they arrived.

"This was the murder of a young man who you hardly knew and whose life was brutally cut short with a kitchen knife." Lord Arthurson.

The 17 year-old, who gave birth while on remand in Cornton Vale prison, denied murder and insisted she lashed out fearing Conner was going to hit her after previously being involved in an abusive relationship.



But, prosecutors branded her evidence "utter nonsense".

She now faces a life sentence when she returns to the court for sentencing on January 10.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire told the court Conner had been "no risk" to the girl.

Mr McGuire added she had been "called out" for trying to cause bother between Conner and the man she kissed.

He said: "You had gone from the most attractive woman in the room to being embarrassed - that must have been mortifying."

Lord Arthurson told her: "This was the murder of a young man who you hardly knew and whose life was brutally cut short with a kitchen knife."

