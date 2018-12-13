Celtic's Leigh Griffiths thanks club and fans for support

The striker has vowed to come back 'better and stronger' after time out of the game.

Griffiths: Thankful of support. SNS

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths has thanked everyone who has offered him support as he prepares to take some time out of football to deal with ongoing personal issues.

The Scotland international has also vowed to come back as a "better and stronger" person when he returns to the pitch.

The 28-year-old received goodwill messages from across Scottish football after Brendan Rodgers confirmed he was taking time away from the game to get professional help.

National team manager Alex McLeish and former clubs Hibernian and Livingston were among those offering support.

In a short statement released by Celtic on Thursday, the striker sent a message of thanks for the support shown.

'I thank you all sincerely and want to let you know I'm doing all I can to come back as soon as possible, a better and stronger person' Leigh Griffiths

He said: "I just wanted to thank everyone at the club and so many Celtic fans and other people who have sent me such kind and powerful messages of support.

"I thank you all sincerely and want to let you know I'm doing all I can to come back as soon as possible, a better and stronger person."

The Celtic manager confirmed Griffith's absence from action at a press conference ahead of the crucial Europa League clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

He said: "He's reached a point where it's a struggle for him. We are going to give him all the professional help he needs to get him back in a good place."

