Celtic fans show support to Leigh Griffiths with banner

The home crowd unveiled the display on the ninth minute in ode to the player's shirt number.

Celtic fans have shown their support for striker Leigh Griffiths during Thursday's game against Red Bull Salzburg.

The home crowd unveiled a banner at Celtic Park that read: "It's ok not to be okay. You'll Never Walk Alone, Leigh."

The sign was revealed on the ninth minute, signifying Griffiths' number nine shirt.

The display comes after the player announced an extended break from the game to deal with ongoing personal issues.

Earlier on Thursday, the 28-year-old Scotland international thanked everyone who has offered him support and vowed to come back as a "better and stronger" person when he returns to the pitch.

In a short statement released by Celtic on Thursday, he said: "I just wanted to thank everyone at the club and so many Celtic fans and other people who have sent me such kind and powerful messages of support.

"I thank you all sincerely and want to let you know I'm doing all I can to come back as soon as possible, a better and stronger person."

The Celtic manager confirmed Griffiths' absence from action at a press conference ahead of the crucial Europa League clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

He said: "He's reached a point where it's a struggle for him. We are going to give him all the professional help he needs to get him back in a good place."

