Helicopter in manhunt after £350k of drugs found in car

A 26-year-old man has been arrested charged following the raid in Glasgow on Thursday.

Drug discovery: Hawthorn Street. Google 2018

A police helicopter was deployed after a man allegedly fled from a car where £350,000 worth of drugs were found in Glasgow.

A large sum of heroin and pills, believed to be diazepam, was seized after officers stopped a vehicle on Hawthorn Street on Thursday at around 1.55pm.

The driver of the car allegedly fled the scene but was later traced after a helicopter was called out.

A 26-year-old has been arrested and charged with various road traffic and drugs offences.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.

Inspector Jim Reid, Greater Glasgow SOCG Disruption Unit, said: "We have taken a significant amount of drugs off the street and arrested a man as a result of our officers responding quickly whilst working with specialist resources.

"Our officers remain vigilant and are committed to tackling drugs crime and work within the communities of Glasgow every day to identify and arrest offenders.

"Drugs have absolutely no place in our society and I want to reassure people that we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to target the criminals involved."

