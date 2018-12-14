Man dies after being struck by car while crossing road

The 53-year-old man was hit by the vehicle on Great Western Road in Clydebank on Thursday.

Death: Great Western Road. Google 2018

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car while crossing a road in West Dunbartonshire.

The 53-year-old man was hit by the vehicle on Great Western Road near Dalnottar Cemetery in Clydebank on Thursday.

Emergency services were called out but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the car was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. She was not injured in the incident but has been left extremely shaken.

The road was closed for several hours as investigators conducted enquiries at the scene.

Officers are appealing to any drivers who may have been in the area and noticed the man, who was dressed in dark clothing, walking towards the Erskine Bridge prior to the incident happening.

A spokesperson added: "Anyone with a dashcam is asked to check their footage and hand it in to police as the images could provide important details which could assist the investigation."

