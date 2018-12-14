Former Celtic Boys Club manager Frank Cairney guilty of abuse

Jurors took just two hours on Friday to return the damning verdict against Frank Cairney.

Court: Frank Cairney has been bailed pending sentencing.

A former manager of Celtic Boys Club has been found guilty of sexually abusing eight teenagers.

Jurors took just two hours on Friday to return the damning verdict against Frank Cairney, 83, after a trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Cairney was found guilty of nine charges of molesting young boys at football clubs he ran between 1965 and 1986.

He was found to have abused the teens while running St Columba's Boys Guild in Viewpark, Lanarkshire, and the under-16s team at Celtic Boys Club.

Cairney joined Celtic Boys Club in 1971 after being asked to run the youth side by legendary manager Jock Stein.

During the trial, the court was told he molested youngsters in a church hall, in his car and at Celtic's Barrowfield training ground.

After the verdict, Sheriff Daniel Kelly commended the victims for their courage in coming forward and highlighted that the men's evidence was "vivid as if it occurred yesterday".

He added that it was "important they have now been able to find their voice" and told Cairney his "day of reckoning" had come - and to prepare himself for all sentencing options.

Cairney has been released on bail and will return to court for sentencing in January.

One of the victims, who was abused in the early 1970's, has launched a civil case against Celtic FC with Thompsons Solicitors.

'I'm glad Cairney will now pay for his crimes and this brings a small amount of closure to myself and other victims' One of Frank Cairney's victims

After the guilty verdict, he said: "Finally justice has caught up with Frank Cairney who as everyone now knows is an evil paedophile.

"He used his high standing at Celtic FC though his work with the boys clubs to gain access to innocent young boys like myself and abuse them in the most horrible way.

"I'm glad Cairney will now pay for his crimes and this brings a small amount of closure to myself and other victims.

"What me and the other victims of abuse at Celtic now want to see is the senior club take responsibility for the action of these abusers who operated with complete freedom within Celtic Park.

"The stance Celtic have taken saying they do not have any legal responsibility is revolting and insulting. Celtic FC called the shots with the boys club. It's time the club acted with some basic decency over our legal claims."

