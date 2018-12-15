Controlled explosion after ordnance found on beach

The bomb squad was called following the discovery on Irvine Beach near Barassie.

A controlled explosion has been carried out at a beach after an ordnance was found.

The discovery was made on Irvine Beach near Barassie on Friday morning.

The bomb squad was then called shortly after 9am on Saturday when the tide had gone out to perform a controlled explosion.

Teams cordoned off the beach while the explosion was carried out.

An Ardrossan Coastguard spokesman said: "Coastguard resources established a safety cordon with part of Irvine beach being closed off for a short period of time, with the object being destroyed by means of a controlled explosion.

"Following the explosion and a final assessment of the site by the Royal Navy, the cordon has been lifted and all resources stood down to return to their respective stations.

"We would like to thank the public for their co-operation during the short time when part of the beach was closed."

