  • STV
  • MySTV

Thieves steal equipment used for WW1 monument restoration

STV

Volunteers have had to step in to complete the work on the Lauder Monument in Argyll.

Monument: Volunteers have been called in.
Monument: Volunteers have been called in. ©SWNS

Restoration work on a monument to a WWI hero has been put in jeopardy after thieves stole digging equipment ahead of an event to commemorate him.

Volunteers have had to step in at short notice in a bid to complete the work on the Lauder Monument in Argyll, dedicated to Captain John Lauder who was killed on a battlefield in France in 1916 shortly after Christmas. 

Captain Lauder was the son of the famous entertainer Sir Harry Lauder, who had the monument built in 1921 in memory of his death.

Sir Harry had purchased nearby Invernoaden House and the 14,000 acre Glenbranter Estate as an engagement present for his son and bride-to-be Mildred Thomson - however, he was killed before they could marry.

A three-year fundraising campaign, along with more than 1000 hours of work, has been put into the monument to restore it as part of a project led by Friends of Loch Lomond and heritage charity The Trossachs. 

James Fraser, chairman of Friends of Loch Lomond, said the theft would not derail plans ahead of the commemorative event for Captain Lauder on December 28, 102 years after he was killed by a sniper on the battlefield.

Mr Fraser said: "We have been pulling out all the stops to complete this £25,000 restoration and improvement programme at what is an important historic, but long neglected, site to mark the selfless contribution of local war hero Capt John Lauder in the First World War.

"We have been receiving great support from volunteers and the local community to deliver much needed improvements and are saddened by the very selfish and thoughtless act of thieves who, under the cover of darkness, have stolen buckets from diggers we had on hire for car park and path works.

"However, we are determined not to allow this setback to stop us completing this project.

"The theft has been reported to the police and it is hoped the perpetrators of this selfish act will have a pang of conscious and return the stolen goods so that the Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs are not hit with a substantial bill to replace the digger equipment."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.