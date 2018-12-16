Missing mum and daughter spotted on CCTV in shop

Sian Duili and her eight-year-old daughter Aisha were seen on CCTV in Costcutter in Gretna.

Missing: They have been spotted on CCTV.

A missing mum and daughter from Wales have been spotted on CCTV in a shop in Scotland.

Sian Duili, 47, and her eight-year-old daughter Aisha were last seen in Barry on Tuesday.

Major searches have been carried out to find the pair who have been spotted in a Costcutter in Gretna.

Ms Duili has a white Kia Sportage car with the registration CE67 RPZ.

Officers have said their family are "extremely concerned".

Superintendent Alun Morgan said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Sian and Aisha who have been missing for three days now. We are now very worried for their safety as no contact has been made.

"I am grateful for the support of officers around the country in assisting with extensive enquiries and we are working more closely with Police Scotland and north of England forces to help locate Sian and Aisha.

"I'd like to make a direct appeal to Sian to get in touch with us so that we can make sure that Sian and Aisha are both safe. Friends and family are also extremely concerned."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.