Police probe after dog walker found unconscious on street

A 52-year-old woman was discovered by a passing driver in Beith, Ayrshire.

Beith: She was found by a driver. Google 2018

A dog walker is in a serious condition after being found unconscious on a street.

A driver noticed a 52-year-old woman on Kirk Road in Beith, Ayrshire, shortly after 4.30pm on Friday.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with a head injury.

Officers said she is in a serious but stable condition.

The woman is white, 5ft 6in, of a heavy build and was wearing a small black and white terrier.

Sergeant Ian Thornton said people going to a nearby pantomime may have information about the incident.

He said: "Enquiries into this incident are at a very early stage and so far we have been unable to speak with the injured woman, however, we are continuing to carry out enquiries in order to establish exactly what happened and how her injuries were sustained.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area, in particular drivers with dash cam footage, who may have seen the woman around that time, or indeed, who saw or has any information about what happened to her, to come forward.

"A pantomime was scheduled to take place at nearby Beith Parish Church that evening and we know that a number of people may have been in the general area around the time the woman was discovered. Maybe they saw her walking her dog before she was found?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

