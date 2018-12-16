Three young men attacked by gang during night out in city

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, was seriously assaulted and suffered a facial injury.

Glasgow: The incident happened in Holland Street. Google 2018 / PA

Police are hunting a group of attackers who assaulted three young men on a night out in Glasgow.

The trio became involved in an altercation with a group of five men in Holland Street at around 3.20am on Friday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and has since been released.

The other two men, aged 21 and 22, managed to get away from the attackers.

Police said a group of people were standing singing at the junction of Holland Street and Sauchiehall Street at around the time of the attack but left before police arrived.

Officers are appealing for these people to contact them as they believe they could provide more information on the incident or the suspects.

Detective constable Alistair Donaldson said: "This area would have been busy around the time of the incident with revellers leaving pubs and clubs in an effort to get taxis and make their way home.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crime to contact us.

"Three young men have been assaulted on a night out and we need to establish exactly what has happened and why."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

