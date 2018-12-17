Teenager seriously injured in murder bid street attack

The assault happened on Tollcross Road near Tollcross Park in Glasgow on Sunday.

Tollcross: Area cordoned off by police. (@Diabeto67) @Diabeto67

A teenager has been left seriously injured after an attempted murder near a park.

The attack happened on Tollcross Road near Tollcross Park in Glasgow at 2.45pm on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are investigating the attempted murder of a 19-year-old man on Tollcross Road near to Tollcross Park at around 2.45pm on Sunday.

"He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

