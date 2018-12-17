It's a Wonderful Life script painted onto train platform

Virgin Trains have given Glasgow Central a festive makeover as part of a new campaign.

Festive: the campaign aims to highlight how difficult the season can be. Virgin Trains

A Glasgow train station has been given a festive makeover, with the script from a classic Christmas film painted onto platforms.

Virgin Trains have transformed ten stations across the country including Glasgow Central with lines from It's a Wonderful Life stenciled in bright yellow paint by the platform edge.

Over a three-week period, workers spent over 60 hours painting the 15,000 plus word script overnight at train stations across the UK, including a URL within the artwork that directs the viewer to information, advice, and support around mental health.

The initiative was developed with Virgin Trains' charity partner Rethink Mental Illness and Mind in Scotland, in recognition of how difficult the festive period can be for some, and the positive impact that simple acts of kindness can have.

Natasha Grice, executive director of People at Virgin Trains, said: "Across our rail network, many of our people have been personally affected by the issues touched on in this campaign, which is why we are delighted to have included so many of them in making it happen.

"Now the last drop of paint has dried in Glasgow, we hope that as many as people as possible continue to access the important support available through Rethink Mental Illness".

More than 7.5km of text was painted onto platforms. Virgin Trains

Frank Capra's 1946 film is an uplifting story of family, love, hope, and redemption.

But It's a Wonderful Life also shows one man's struggle with life's knockbacks and disappointments.

The film may be over 70 years old, but the campaign believes its message is as relevant now as it has ever been.

Colin Leslie, at Rethink Mental Illness, said: "At Christmas time in particular, we wanted to ensure people know that help is available if they need it.

"Over the past two years, our partnership with Virgin Trains has been designed to raise funds so that more people can access support in communities along the West Coast network.

"This campaign has helped draw attention to such an important issue, and we can only help that the message of kindness continues to land long after the paint is gone."

Starting in London Euston last month, the script has weaved its way up the UK - spreading the film's message of goodwill in locations including Birmingham, Liverpool, Preston, Carlisle and Glasgow.

Totalling over 7.5km of text, the installation is the first of its kind and was a huge logistical feat for Virgin Trains, Rethink and the campaign partners:

The stations included in the festive campaign are London Euston, Rugby, Birmingham International, Stafford, Stoke-on-Trent, Crewe, Liverpool Lime Street, Preston (Lancashire), Carlisle and Glasgow Central

