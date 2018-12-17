  • STV
Emirates bringing world's largest plane to Glasgow Airport

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The A380 will enter operation in April and will operate during the summer at Glasgow Airport.

Plane: World's biggest coming to Glasgow airport.
Plane: World's biggest coming to Glasgow airport. Glasgow airport

The world's largest commercial aircraft is coming to Glasgow Airport for its first scheduled flight service in Scotland.

Glasgow Airport announced on Monday that Emirates is to introduce the country's first ever A380 service in 2019.

Standing over 24 metres high and with a wing span of nearly 80 metres, the A380 will enter operation in April and will operate throughout the summer season until the end of October 2019.

Emirates has carried more than four million passengers to 155 destinations since its inaugural Glasgow flight in 2004, and they say the decision to introduce the plane to the city confirms its status as "Scotland's leading long-haul airline".

The A380, which has 14 first class private suites, 76 fully flat-bed seats and 399 economy class seats, first visited Glasgow to celebrate Emirates' 10th anniversary at the airport.

Its first scheduled flight will depart from Dubai and arrive in Glasgow on April 16.

"Scotland is a key part of our success in the UK and we are pleased to be bringing the A380 to Glasgow."
Richard Jewsbury, Emirates.

Mark Johnston, managing director of Glasgow Airport, said: "The decision by Emirates to introduce the A380 is not only a huge milestone for Glasgow Airport, it marks what is a first in Scottish aviation industry.

"We have forged a valued relationship with Emirates since its inaugural flight in April 2004 and the introduction of Scotland's first-ever scheduled A380 service represents a major vote of confidence in the city."

Richard Jewsbury, divisional vice president UK, Emirates commented: "Scotland is a key part of our success in the UK and we are pleased to be bringing the A380 to Glasgow. "

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Having two flights out of Dubai - one of the world's largest hub airports - arriving in the city everyday greatly increases Glasgow's global connectivity, and today's announcement is another positive step in terms of forging greater business links and increasing visitor access from key emerging markets such as China and India."

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "I welcome Emirates' decision to introduce the very first A380 service in Scotland. This increase in capacity is a huge vote of confidence in Glasgow Airport and in Scotland as a whole.

"It further strengthens our connectivity with the United Arab Emirates, as well as with markets in Asia, Africa and Australasia which are important for Scottish business and our vital tourism sector."

