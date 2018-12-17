Man seriously injured during attempted murder in house

The attack happened on Bartonholm Terrace in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

Kilwinning: Man taken to hospital. Google 2018

A man has been seriously injured in an attempted murder in a house.

The attack happened on Bartonholm Terrace in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, at 2.20am on Sunday.

A man suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

He was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a serious but stable condition.

Constable Jennifer Carruth said: "Officers have been carrying out enquiries to establish more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident, which we are treating as attempted murder.

"I would ask anyone with any information that may be able to assist our investigation to contact Saltcoats police office through 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.