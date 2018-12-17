Man seriously injured during attempted murder in house
The attack happened on Bartonholm Terrace in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.
A man has been seriously injured in an attempted murder in a house.
The attack happened on Bartonholm Terrace in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, at 2.20am on Sunday.
A man suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.
He was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a serious but stable condition.
Constable Jennifer Carruth said: "Officers have been carrying out enquiries to establish more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident, which we are treating as attempted murder.
"I would ask anyone with any information that may be able to assist our investigation to contact Saltcoats police office through 101."
