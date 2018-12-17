Driver sought after man seriously injured in hit-and-run

A 55-year-old pedestrian was rushed to hospital after the incident in North Lanarkshire.

Main Street: Witnesses urged to come forward (file pic). 2018 Google

Police are hunting a driver after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Coatbridge.

A 55-year-old man was crossing Main Street in the North Lanarkshire town around 5.20pm on Sunday when he was hit by a grey Vauxhall Astra travelling northwest.

The driver of the vehicle briefly stopped before making off from the scene.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned behind the nearby Vulcan public house.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Monklands Hospital where medical staff described his condition as stable.

An investigation is ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle involved and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sergeant John Tait, from the Road Policing Unit, said: "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the victim being struck, or observed a grey Vauxhall Astra driving on Main Street before or after the incident, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell via 101, quoting incident number 3061 of Sunday 16 December 2018.

