Murder investigation after street fight that left man dead

William Gladstone died in hospital after being injured in a disturbance in Lanark.

William Gladstone: Died in hospital.

Detectives have begun a murder inquiry after the death of a 37-year-old man.

William Gladstone, known as Billy, was injured in a disturbance on Ayr Road in Lanark around 7pm on Sunday.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he died a short time after arrival.

Another man, aged 60, who was taken to hospital as a result of the incident remains in a serious but stable condition.

No other people were reported to police as having been injured during the disturbance.

Detective chief inspector David Scott said: "It would appear that Mr Gladstone and the 60-year-old man drove to an address in Ayr Road near to Mansefield Place where they were attacked.

"Emergency services were called to a disturbance, however, all involved had made off prior to police arrival.

"Mr Gladstone and the other injured man were taken by car to Wishaw General Hospital and that's when police were made aware that they had been seriously assaulted.

"From enquiries we understand that a group of men were in the area around the time of the attack. It's vital that we speak to them and I would urge them to contact the police as they may have information that would assist our enquiries."

Mr Scott appealed to any drivers who saw the disturbance or spotted vehicles "driving erratically" to contact police.

He added: "I believe that this attack was not random and that those involved are known to each other. However, I know that this will be of concern to local people, so I would like to reassure them that additional officers will be in the area and anyone with concern should approach them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

