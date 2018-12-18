Lorries tip over on P&O ferry as it arrives in terminal

The emergency services are in attendance after the incident happened on Wednesday morning.

A number of lorries have tipped over on a P&O ferry at Cairnryan Ferry Terminal near Stranraer.

The incident happened on the Larne to Cairnryan service on Tuesday morning.

The ambulance, police and fire services were called to the scene but the police have since confirmed that nobody was injured.

It is understood that everyone who was on board is accounted for.

P&O said services would be delayed while the incident was dealt with.

