Trains cancelled after signal fault at Glasgow Central

All services running to and from the station have been cancelled, delayed or revised.

Signal fault: Glasgow Central Station.

Passengers are facing travel chaos after a signalling fault at Glasgow Central has affected all services.

It's the second time the disruption has been reported on Tuesday after an earlier fault caused delays and cancellations during the morning.

Staff shortages are also continuing to disrupt customers' journeys across the country with various cancellations of services throughout the day.

ScotRail staff tweeted: "The signalling fault at Glasgow Central has reoccurred, again affecting both departures and arrivals at the station.

"Engineers from @NetworkRailSCOT are already on site and doing all they can to resolve the issue."

A spokesperson added: "We are dealing with a signalling issue in the Glasgow Central area.

"We've got techs on site and they're doing what they can to fix the problem.

"Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated."

