Man deliberately struck by car in city centre murder bid

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident in Glasgow.

Appeal: Police are appealing for information.

A man is being treated in hospital after he was deliberately struck by a car in a murder bid in Glasgow.

The 20-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being hit at around 1.35am on Carnarvon Street in the city centre.

Medical staff have described the man's condition as stable.

Detectives investigating the incident are treating it as attempted murder and have appealed for information.

Detective sergeant Nita Bhatt from Drumchapel CID said: "Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"It is vital that we speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Carnarvon Street in the early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything at all suspicious.

"We would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured the vehicles involved."

