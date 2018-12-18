Delivery driver killed man while overtaking car  

Ronald Bridges admitted causing Michael Laverty's death by careless driving on the A77 in Ayrshire.

Ronald Bridges: Admitted causing death by careless driving.

A delivery driver killed a man while overtaking a car in Ayrshire.

Ronald Bridges admitted causing the death of Michael Laverty by careless driving on the A77 south of Ballantrae.

Bridges, a delivery driver for Stapleton's Tyres, was originally charged with death by dangerous driving, but he admitted the reduced charge of death by careless driving.

The court heard Bridges was unable to stop in time behind a Toyota Land Cruiser, which was turning right.

He pulled out onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with the silver BMW being driven by the 55-year-old on August 10, 2016.

Prosecutor Iain McSporran said: "The driving can be considered to fall below the required standard, but not sufficiently far below to met the definition of dangerous driving.

"It could be characterised as momentary inattention.

"At around 1.42pm Mr Laverty's car was struck essentially head-on by the lorry being driven by Mr Bridges.

"There was nothing which Mr Laverty could have done to anticipate or avoid the collision, nor was there any fault or error on his part."

The court heard Mr Laverty, who had been driving home, died at the scene from multiple injuries to his chest and abdomen.

Mr McSporran added: "As the driver of a black Toyota Land Cruiser slowed down to turn right she was suddenly aware of the lorry overtaking her.

"Almost simultaneously the lorry collided with the oncoming BMW.

"The accused ought to have seen and reacted to the presence of the slowing vehicle ahead, but reacted too late.

"Upon realising the Land Cruiser was in his path he reacted by braking and steering onto the opposing lane with fatal consequences.

"His delayed reaction in avoiding one serious collision resulted in another."

Bridges told a paramedic at the scene: "Come across a stationary vehicle in the road and swerved to avoid it."

The court was told Bridges appeared to be alert, uninjured, but confused and very upset.

Lady Stacey continued bail for Bridges and deferred sentence until next month to obtain background reports.

She also disqualified him from driving in the interim.

