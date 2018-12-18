Man attacked with blade while sleeping at gran's house

Two armed men burst into the sheltered housing complex early on Tuesday morning.

Attack: The man's grandmother called the police. STV

A man was attacked with a blade while he slept at his grandmother's house in Cumbernauld.

The 27-year-old victim was injured in the assault by two men who entered the property within a sheltered housing complex at around 7.55am on Tuesday .

The victim's grandmother called the police and the suspects made off from the scene.

The man was taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital for treatment to injuries to his face and arm.

Medical staff have described his condition as stable.

Detective sergeant Iain Sneddon said: "This attack took place in the middle of a sheltered housing complex and extensive enquiries are underway to trace the individuals involved.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area between 7am and 8am, and may have seen or heard anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

