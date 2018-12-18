Woman arrested after nurse 'stabbed' in hospital car park
The attack is said to have happened at the Ailsa Hospital car park in Ayr.
A woman has been arrested after a nurse was allegedly stabbed at a hospital.
Staff and patients were locked in rooms while investigations were carried out into the assault on November 22.
A 42-year-old woman has been arrested overt the incident, which resulted in the female nurse being seriously injured.
She is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
