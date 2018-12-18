Woman arrested after nurse 'stabbed' in hospital car park

The attack is said to have happened at the Ailsa Hospital car park in Ayr.

Ailsa Hospital: Car park cordoned off.

A woman has been arrested after a nurse was allegedly stabbed at a hospital.

The attack is said to have happened at the Ailsa Hospital car park in Ayr.

Staff and patients were locked in rooms while investigations were carried out into the assault on November 22.

Police: Woman held over incident. PA

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested overt the incident, which resulted in the female nurse being seriously injured.

She is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.