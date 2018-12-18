Bus crashes into garden wall causing rush-hour chaos

Paisley Road West has been closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

Closed: Bus crashed into garden. STV

A stretch of a busy road is facing rush-hour chaos after a bus crashed into a garden wall.

Paisley Road West has been closed to traffic from both directions near the scene of the multi-vehicle crash with emergency services still at the scene.

The incident took place near the junction of Tweedsmuir Road, Cardonald at around 3.40pm on Tuesday.

Glasgow City Council have advised drivers to avoid the area and warned that the closure could be in place for the duration of Tuesday's peak period.

There have been no injuries reported.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed the incident.

She said: "Police were called to a report of a bus colliding with a garden wall on Paisley Road West near to the junction with Cardonald Place at around 3.40pm."

Crash: Emergency services at the scene. STV

