Search underway for teenage girl last seen leaving school

Morgan Banks, 14, was last seen leaving her school in Kilwinning at 2pm.

Missing: Police

A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since leaving her school on Tuesday afternoon.

Morgan Banks was last seen on Kilwinning Road at around 2pm.

Police say extensive searches have been carried out to trace Morgan but have so far been unsuccessful.

The teenager is described as white and around 5 ft5 with a medium build.

She has long blond hair and was wearing a white shirt, black leggings, a green camouflage jacket with a fur hood, a red tartan scarf and carrying a pink bag.

She also has braces on her teeth.

Officers are in the process of checking CCTV footage for any sightings of Morgan or any information which could lead them to locating her.

Inspector Darren Muir said: "Concern is growing for Morgan and her family is extremely worried. Everyone just wants to know she is safe and well.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Morgan today or anyone who has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts to contact us.

"Any small piece of information could help us locate Morgan and ensure she is ok."

