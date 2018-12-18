Tennis star Gordon Reid made ambassador of children's charity

The Wimbledon champion was treated at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow as a boy.

Ambassador: Reid spoke to patients at the hospital. STV

Tennis star Gordon Reid has been announced as an ambassador for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

The Paralympic gold medallist and Wimbledon champion was treated at the former Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow as a boy.

The 27-year-old from West Dumbartonshire was left paralysed aged 12 after contracting a neurological condition, transverse myelitis.

As ambassador, he will help to raise awareness of the charity which funds enhanced medical equipment, play programmes and family support services.

Reid said: "it means a lot to me personally, I was in the old Yorkhill children's hospital when I spent time there as a kid and they did a lot for me and my family at that time.

"Now, to come full circle and to be involved with the charity again, it's an amazing feeling."

Personal: Reid met Rangers players while he was being treated at the hospital.

Hayleigh Patterson, 15, a patient at the hospital said: "I didn't realise that he was treated in Yorkhill when he was younger so it was really nice to hear about that and nice to see that he's come out the other end of what's happened to him and he's now winning gold medals"

Shona Cardle, the charity's chief executive, called Reid "the ultimate role model".

She added: "He has gone through such adversity but overcome it.

"Something which could be really awful has turned into something absolutely incredible, and instead of looking at it as the doors have closed, it actually opens so many doors for him.

"I think when children see that, to see how much you can overcome and achieve so much, he can be nothing else but a complete inspiration to all the children."

