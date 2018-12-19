Man charged with murder attempt outside Lanarkshire home

A 60-year-old man was left seriously injured following a disturbance in Lanark on Sunday.

Arrest: Alleged murder bid. ©STV

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder outside a house in Lanarkshire.

A 60-year-old man was left seriously injured following a disturbance at a property in Ayr Road, Lanark at around 7pm on Sunday.

Police have confirmed a 36-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson added: "The man is due to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Wednesday."

