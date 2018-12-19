Scots woman gunned down outside apartment in Alabama

Liz Sutherland, originally from Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, was shot dead on Saturday night.

Liz Sutherland: She was shot dead as she got out of her car.

A Scottish woman has been shot dead outside her apartment in America.

Liz Sutherland, originally from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, was gunned down in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night.

The 64-year-old moved to the States before returning to Scotland for ten years.

She then returned to America where she had been living for five years.

Police have yet to find the killer and don't know the motive for the shooting, which is said to have happened as she was getting out of her car.

Her sister, Morag Sutherland Donlevy, who is also originally from Port Glasgow but now lives in Auburn, Pennsylvania, spoke of her devastation following the death.

She said: "I read and re-read all the lovely condolences for Elizabeth and I cannot fathom the entire thing.

"My mind wanders to an image that I do not want to see. We believe in the hereafter and I know for sure my sister did.

"So, in that respect she is safe in the arms of the angels. For me, I am a blank right now."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.